Seth Norris. left, and Sunny Sorgee (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man Sunday night in the Poe Mill area of Greenville County.

The shooting happened in front of a home on A Street the evening of July 3, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The coroner said 31-year-old Joshua Matthew Garrett was shot in the torso and died at the scene.

Investigators said three people have now been arrested in connection with Garrett’s death.

18-year-old Seth Tyler Norris was arrested Wednesday in Greenville County and charged with murder.

24-year-old Tristan Wesley Ramey was arrested Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida. Ramey faces charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

A third person, 41-year-old Sunny Michele Sorgee, was arrested Thursday and charged with accessory after the fact to felony.

Norris and Sorgee are being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Ramey is being held in a detention facility in Jacksonville awaiting extradition back to Greenville County.