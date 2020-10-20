3 deputies, 2 others injured in crashes along I-85 in Greenville Co. after traffic stop

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Screenshot from South Carolina Department of Transportation)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said three deputies and two other were injured in a crash following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 85 northbound.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on I-85 near White Horse Road.

During the traffic stop, sheriff’s office officials said at least one person from the suspect vehicle got into a fight with two deputies at the scene and struggle occurred.

Sheriff’s Office said during the struggle a passing motorist crashed with the suspect’s vehicle, injuring two deputies and at least two people inside the suspect vehicle.

At around the same time, another deputy responding as backup collided with the suspect’s vehicle.

That deputy was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crashes.

The sheriff’s office initially said the driver and passenger in the suspect vehicle were both taken into custody and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Both the driver and passenger were reportedly checked out and believed to be okay.

Coroner Parks Evans confirmed the Greenville County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene for assistance. No reports of fatality at this time.

Traffic camera video of the scene on I-85 is below:

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

