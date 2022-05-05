GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Events are ramping up in downtown Greenville. In fact, three big ones are happening starting Friday all along Main Street.

Downtown Greenville is buzzing with energy as several events are gearing up.

“It’ll be back to its normal festival site from pre-pandemic,” Will Young, the tourism administrator for the City of Greenville, said.

Artisphere begins on Friday, bringing artists to fill Main Street and the TD Farmers Market will kick off its 20th season on Saturday.

“Artisphere closes from Court Street to Wardlaw on Main, and some of the side streets are affected from that closure. And then the market goes from Court Street to Washington just on Saturday,” Young said.

Finally—the Duck Derby is also happening Saturday. (7NEWS will have a tent at Falls Park. Stop by and say “Hi!” We will be giving away some 7NEWS items.)

“But we haven’t had it and I don’t know that we’ve ever had Duck Derby and Artisphere at the same time so it’s definitely going to be a big boom for downtown,” Young said.

As far as getting to the area to enjoy one or all of these events, you’ll need to plan ahead.

“Just prepare ahead of time look for the parking garage they’ll have event parking rates throughout the weekend,” Young said.

Safety is also a top priority with Greenville Police and Fire working with the city.

“They’ll be at every road closure you’ll also see some heavier equipment at road closures just to keep the event site safe,” Young said.

On top of all of that, businesses are expecting to reap the benefits of the many events coming together and bringing hundreds downtown.

“They might see a restaurant or a small business they haven’t seen before so it’s great and I think we saw it in the last couple of years we’re missing that kind of crowd and I think it will be back this weekend,” Young said.

Parking is also available at County Square with a trolley shuttle to Artisphere.