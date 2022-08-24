Left to right: Luke Stafford, Tami Bryant, Shannon Creasman (From: Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police said three people have been arrested in connection with break-ins at businesses in west Asheville over the past two days.

The Asheville Police said the arrests were made in two separate cases.

In the first case, officers responded to break-ins at two businesses in the 1400 block of Patton Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said they were able to work closely with one of business owner to identify the suspect.

Officers said they found the suspect, 47-year-old Shannon Creasman, with stolen items from multiple business break-ins.

Creasman was charged with four counts of safe cracking, larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of possession of burglary tools. He is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on $32,000 bond.

In the second case, Asheville Police said they responded to a break-in which was in progress at the 50 block of Highland Center Boulevard shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said they found two suspects at the business stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.

The two, identified as 39-year-old Luke Adam Stafford and 38-year-old Tami Jo Bryant, were arrested after a short foot chase.

Stafford and Bryant were each charged with felony breaking and entering of a business, three counts of larceny of motor vehicle auto parts, three counts of damage to personal property, and resist, delay, or obstruct. Stafford was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The two were taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center where Stafford is being held on $20,000 bond and Bryant on $18,000 bond.