GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three suspects were arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase in Greenwood County.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said before 7 p.m., two school resource officers were patrolling the area near Highway 34 when they noticed a driver ignore a stop sign.

Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the driver refused and a chase ensued.

The chase continued for a short distance before the driver stopped, authorities said. Individuals in the vehicle were detained without incident.

Deputies located methamphetamine, eight ecstasy pills and a substance that officials believed to be marijuana while searching the vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle did not claim possession of any of the substances.

The sheriff’s office has not released the individuals’ names at this time but mentioned that all three will be charged with the following: