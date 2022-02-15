3 Greenwood businesses issued citations accused of selling to underage people

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Three Greenwood businesses were issued citations accused of selling alcohol or tobacco to underage people.

“The Chief had the detectives unit look into it,” said Sgt. Jonathan Link, the public information officer for Greenwood Police. “They began to do some observation, talk to some people. Then they arranged to have someone go in and make a purchase and the purchases that went through were cited.”

Police said ‘Sammy’s Tobacco and Vapor’ on Bypass 72 was issued two counts of selling tobacco to a person under 21. ‘Unlimited Tobacco’ on Bypass 25 was also cited for selling tobacco to a person under 21. ‘Smoke Shop’ on Montague Avenue was issued a citation for the sale of alcohol to a person under 21.

“It is something that we like to keep a check on regularly because it is a temptation for the shop owners, it’s extra money,” said Link.

Sgt. Link said the issue was brought to the department’s attention after people reached out.

“These investigations are directly the result of citizens contacting us, letting us know things that they saw that didn’t seem right,” said Link.

He believes it shows community trust in Greenwood Police, which is something department leaders are working to build.

“It is really good to know that our community is beginning to filter information to us and saying, ‘Hey look, this concerned me, could you guys look into it?” said Link.

He also said sharing which shops were involved in the investigation helps Greenwood parents know what’s going on in the community and could keep kids safe too.

“This is something that the Chief felt like we needed to put out and publicize simply because his goal is to make sure parents are more well informed as to what they can do to protect their children,” said Link.

Sgt. Link also encourages people to speak up about any issues in the community and reach out to the police department for help. He also believes some of the shops will appear in court on May 10.