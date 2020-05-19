3 hospitalized after shooting in Greenwood, police say

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Three people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greenwood, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, officers responded to a call for shots fired involving a vehicle on Blyth Road near Highway 34 around 3:30pm.

While responding to the Blyth Road location, officers were notified that three people were at the Burfield Apartments on East Cambridge Avenue with gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the three people were shot at the location on Blyth Road before traveling to the Burfield Apartments.

All three were taken to the hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.