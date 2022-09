GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a house fire late Friday afternoon in Greenville County.

The fire broke out shortly before 5:30 p.m. at a home on Whittlin Way in the Taylors community.

Piedmont Park Fire Department said one person was flown to the hospital while two others were taken by ambulance.

The fire department said the fire was out.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.