GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in custody and three others were hospitalized following an early morning pursuit that ended in a crash Wednesday in Greenville.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:50 a.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop for a suspected DUI near Augusta Road and Old Augusta Road.

Deputies said the driver failed to stop for the deputy and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect drove to the area of Perimeter Road and Antioch Church Road when the vehicle lost control and flipped ejecting three occupants, deputies said.

The three individuals were transported to the hospital according to authorities. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Another person at the scene was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office has not released the individuals’ identities or their charges at this time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was requested to investigate the single-car vehicle collision.