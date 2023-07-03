ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people were injured in a shooting at an Upstate bar Sunday night.

According to the Anderson Police Department, around 10:40 p.m. officers responded to On the Rocks bar, located at 134 North Main Street, in reference to a man with a gun.

Upon arrival, officers observed people yelling and heard active gunfire. Officers then drew their city-issued weapons and began searching for the shooter.

Officers said two men were carrying another man with several gunshot wounds.

The men were instructed to take cover behind the officer’s vehicle as they continued toward the group of people standing outside the bar.

An officer noticed a man walking towards him with his hands in the air saying “he tried to shoot me” and that he did shoot.

The man was in possession of a firearm that was retrieved by officers.

The man suffering from gunshot wounds was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers said a short time later, central dispatch advised that two other gunshot wound victims had arrived at the hospital, to which other officers responded.

The shooting remains under investigation.