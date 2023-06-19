GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect has been arrested after three people were shot in front of a Greenville club early Monday morning.

The Greenville Police Department said the shooting occurred around midnight at Club Reign located at 730 South Pleasantburg Drive.

Officers said the shooter discharged a firearm at several individuals in front of the club after being kicked out of the building.

Three victims were hit and taken to the hospital, police said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The suspect was later located, apprehended and charged with three counts of attempted murder according to officers.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity at this time but said more charges are expected to be added as the investigation continues.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.