GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after three people were shot early Tuesday morning in Piedmont.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred around 3:55 a.m. at Piedmont Highway.

Deputies located two men and one woman all suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victims were taken to the hospital where their conditions are unknown at this time.

Deputies have not identified a suspect at this time.

The incident is in its early stages according to deputies.

