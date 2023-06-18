GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received by dispatch around 1 a.m. regarding a shooting near the 100 block of Staunton Bridge Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound and learned that two others, also wounded, had been taken to the hospital.

Deputies said all the victims are expected to survive.

There are currently no suspects but deputies said the shooting occurred during a large gathering in the parking lot.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.