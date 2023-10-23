HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – Three people were injured in a shooting in Hart County on Sunday.

According to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Nancy Hart School Road around 1:20 a.m. in reference to someone being shot.

Upon arrival, deputies found a large gather of individuals and were able to determine that at least two people had been shot.

Deputies then found that a third person was shot and had left the scene prior to their arrival on the way to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (706) 376-3114.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.