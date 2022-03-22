SPINDALE, NC (WSPA) – Three people are in the hospital after a shooting early Monday morning in Spindale.

According to the Spindale Police Department, officers responded to Rutherford Regional Medical Center around 1:00am for two people who had arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

While investigating, police said a third victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said they determined that the victims had been shot at the Sterling Oaks Apartments on Armstrong Drive.

Police said a 19-year-old was shot in the thigh and later flown to Mission Hospital in Asheville, a 20-year-old was shot in the hand and later transferred to Mission Hospital. A second 20-year-old was shot in the abdomen and remains at Rutherford Regional Medical Center.

Spindale Police said they are still working to determine the circumstances which led to the shooting but believe the victims are also the suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Investigator Chris Ruff with the Spindale Police Department at 828-286-3464.