GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPSA) – Three people were injured in a vacant building fire on Mayberry Street in Greenville on Sunday.

Tristan Johnson of the Greenville Fire Department said the call came in around 5:15 p.m. in reference to a fire on Mayberry Street near Hudson Street in the area of Unity Park.

Johnson said three people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and remains under investigation.