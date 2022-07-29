GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Three juveniles were arrested Thursday in reference to autobreaking in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department said around 3 a.m. officers responded to an apartment complex on Innovation Drive.

Upon arrival, police found three people kneeling beside a vehicle. Officers learned that they were juveniles and were in possession of items that were taken from vehicles in the parking lot.

Officers recovered the items and charged the juveniles with autobreaking.

All property was returned to the owners, police said.