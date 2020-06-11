3 killed in crash on Old Airport Road in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Three people have died after a crash on Old Airport Road in Laurens County, Wednesday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened near US-76 just west of Laurens around 4:40pm.

Troopers said a pickup truck was headed north on Old Airport when it ran off the road, went down an embankment, and hit a tree.

Highway Patrol said neither the driver nor the two passengers was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Both passengers died at the scene of the crash while the driver was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.