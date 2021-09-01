3 Laurens Co. schools going virtual due to COVID-19

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Three schools in Laurens County are going virtual due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

According to Laurens County School District 55, Gray Court-Owings School, Hickory Tavern School, and Laurens District 55 High School will all switch to virtual learning beginning Friday, September 3.

The schools will continue virtually through Thursday, September 9.

All students at the other six schools in the district will continue with normal face-to-face instruction.

“With the current numbers and these campuses facing insufficient staffing, we are not able to operate safely at these locations,” said Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas. “We are hopeful that this action will provide relief to the schools that are experiencing high transmission rates and allow time for the majority of the staff to return.”

Laurens County School District 55 said Wednesday that 138 students have tested positive and 648 are currently quarantined, those numbers represent nearly 14 percent of the entire student body.

16 staff have also tested positive with 17 others quarantined in the district.

