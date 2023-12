GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department needs the public’s help identifying three men who are accused of burglarizing Fluor Field early Saturday morning.

Police said the three entered Fluor Field located at 945 S. Main Street at 3 a.m. and took items from the press box.

One suspect accused in the Fluor Field burglary. (Source: Greenville Police Department)

Anyone with information about their identity or with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.