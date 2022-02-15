3 men arrested on child sexual abuse material charges in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three men were arrested for a total of 23 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced the arrests of Bradley Alan Hansen, 69, of Greenville, Cory Dale Trotter, 33, of Travelers Rest, and James Edward Stoddard, III, 32, of Simpsonville, on 23 total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to all three men.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, both Trotter and Stoddard distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material. Hansen possessed child sexual abuse material.

The Attorney General’s Office said Hansen was arrested on Jan. 28. He was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree which is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Trotter was arrested on Feb. 1. He was charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree which is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Stoddard was arrested on Feb. 10. He was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree which is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.