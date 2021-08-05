3 men arrested on drug charges in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three men were arrested after the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into illegal drug trafficking at a hotel Tuesday afternoon.

The search happened at about 5:30 p.m. at a hotel located in the 100 block of Stuard Street.

Deputies said they conducted surveillance at the hotel room. After getting consent to search that location and obtaining search warrant to search another room, they located large quantities of illegal drugs.

Billy Wayne Austin (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Brain Austell Davidson (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Charles Shondrey Willis (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Billy Wayne Austin, 40, of Gaffney, was arrested after deputies searched his hotel room and found 58.6 grams of marijuana. Austin was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

After obtaining a search warrant for another room officers arrested two additional suspects, Brian Austell Davidson, 42, of Gaffney, and Charles Shondrey Willis Jr, 26, of Gaffney, for trafficking methamphetamine more than 400 grams which weighed in around two pounds.

Deputies found the following drugs in the hotel rooms during the investigation: 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 162 grams of ecstasy, 58.6 grams of marijuana, 2 pistols and a digital scale.