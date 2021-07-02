3 men charged following shooting on Abbeville Highway in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said three men were arrested following a shooting that left two people dead and one person injured on June 20 on Abbeville Highway.

Deputies said the third victim received non-life-threatening injuries,

According to arrest warrants, Jamal Jones, 20, was charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent. Spencer Leverette, 35, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Andretti Goss, 35, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

This incident is still under investigation.

