ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people are now facing murder charges in connection with a deadly February drive-by shooting in Anderson County.

19-year-old Anthony Cole Howard of Williamston, 37-year-old Grace Lynn Smith of Piedmont, and a juvenile are now each charged with murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

The three previously faced manslaughter charges in the shooting, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges are in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Elijah Sergent .

Sergent was shot and killed by a stray bullet that flew inside his home on Willingham Road in Belton on February 23, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

The three suspects were taken into custody on March 9 after their vehicle was spotted on a license plate camera in Trumann, Arkansas.

Detectives said interviews and more information gathered during their investigation resulted in the upgraded charges.

All three are being held in jail without bond.