3 pedestrians hit, 1 killed in Laurens Co. crash, driver charged

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Troopers have charged a driver after one person was killed and two were hospitalized after they were hit by a truck in Laurens County.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Bellview Church Road around 6:00pm.

Troopers said a Dodge pickup truck was headed west on Bellview Church Road when it struck three people.

All three were taken to the hospital where one later died. The injured pedestrians include a 20-year-old woman and a 15-year-old.

The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Adrian Daniel Brown, was charged with Leaving the Scene with Death, two counts of Leaving the Scene with Injury, and Driving under suspension. Brown was not injured in the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

