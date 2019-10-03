3 people shot in Greenville Co., deputies say

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say they are investigating after three people were shot near Mauldin, Wednesday night.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of Evergreen Circle and Balcome Boulevard around 7:40pm for a report of shots fired.

Deputies say they found a gun in the roadway but no victims.

A short time later, deputies received information that three gunshot victims were found by the Mauldin Police Department.

The victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Those victims were found at a location along Sycamore Drive, according to Greenville County dispatch.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the case.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.