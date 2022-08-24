ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three pets were exposed to rabid skunk Monday in Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services, the skunk was found near Fred Dean Road and Luke Bouknight Road in Starr.

The skunk was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Monday and was confirmed to have rabies the next day.

DHEC said pets were exposed and will have to quarantine as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

No people are known to have been exposed at this time.