ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said Wednesday that three possible tornados landed in Allendale County.

According to the SCEMD, a preliminary tornado damage assessment around 4 a.m. showed six homes with minor damage, five homes with major damage and four homes destroyed.

The report said that there are three people with non-life threatening injuries from the storm.

No deaths were reported.