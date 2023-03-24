GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate deputies said a two-month investigation led to one arrest and the seizure of about three pounds of drugs.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation turned up just under a pound of cocaine and more than two pounds of methamphetamine during a March 16 search.

40-year-old Moises Hernandez Almazon was arrested and charged with Trafficking Cocaine and Trafficking Methamphetamine.

“This is a big day for Greenwood County,” said Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly. “Mr. Almazon is obviously a big distributor of this poison within our County and to have him taken off the street is exciting.”

“I’m proud of the effort our officers put into this operation,” added Abbeville County Sheriff Ray Watson. “Hopefully this will help with the drug issues in our counties and will let our communities know that drugs have no boundaries.”