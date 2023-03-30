ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police said they seized more than three pounds of drugs and a stolen gun during an arrest Wednesday afternoon in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department said they were conducting crime prevention measures in the southside neighborhood when they arrested 32-year-old Aaron Javon Marquise Hill around 3:30 p.m. on Depot Street.

Investigators said Hill was carrying a pistol which was reported stolen from Newberry County.

Detectives said they also seized 1.37 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.27 pounds of fentanyl, 7.2 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, 3.4 ounces of crack cocaine, along with 109 doses of MDMA.

Hill was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges and was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on $510,0555 bond.