(WSPA) – While the Powerball jackpot was won by just a single ticket in California, multiple Upstate lottery players got a big win, as well.

Three tickets purchased in the Upstate matched four numbers plus the Powerball.

The tickets were purchased at the High Falls Express on Pickens Highway in West Union, the Cherokee Food Mart on West Frederick Street in Gaffney, and the Value Spot on Bypass 72 NW in Greenwood.

Those tickets, while they just missed the jackpot by one number, are still worth $50,000.

Two other $50,000 tickets were sold in other parts of South Carolina, one in Indian Land and one in Myrtle Beach.

The odds of matching four numbers and the Powerball are 1 in 913,129.