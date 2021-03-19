3 rescued after boat sinks in Saluda River

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Three people were rescued after their boat sank in the Saluda River Friday evening near Pelzer.

According to the West Pelzer Fire Chief Lee Blackwell, three people were trying out a boat in the river when it struck a rock and sank around 6:00pm.

The boaters were able to hold on to a tree to call for help.

West Pelzer Firefighters and the Anderson Technical Rescue Team were able to reach the stranded boaters and bring them to a waiting ambulance to be checked out.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene.

