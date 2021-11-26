3 runaway juveniles missing in Polk Co.

Left to right: Alison Henderson, Amber Lynn Krack, Trixie Pena (From: Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office)

POLK CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Polk County are looking for three runaway juveniles who are missing.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the three juveniles – 15-year-old Amber Lynn Krack, 13-year-old Alison Henderson, and 11-year-old Trixie Pena – are from the Green Creek community.

(From: Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The three are believed to be in a white 2006 Toyota Highlander with North Carolina license plate RCC-7379 which was taken from the home where they were staying.

Deputies said they do not known which direction the three were traveling but that they do have ties to the Landrum area of Spartanburg County.

If you see them, deputies said you should call 911 immediately.