(WSPA) — According to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), at least three children tested positive for lead poisoning after eating contaminated cinnamon applesauce contained in pouches.

“Those children, to my understanding, are doing well currently, although they will continue to be monitored for some time,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, with DHEC.

The contaminated applesauce has been the subject of a recall since November 2023.

The recall involves cinnamon applesauce in pouches from the brand “WanaBana” sold nationwide, along with two other regional brands, Schnucks and Weis.

According to DHEC, the WanaBana brand was primarily sold in Dollar Tree store chains in South Carolina.

“That is where we focused our efforts in working with Dollar Tree to make sure that all of those are off the shelves and are no longer being sold, but I can’t say for sure that that’s where these children got them,” said Dr. Traxler.

DHEC, along with DHEC Rapid Response Team, has notified more than 20,000 food retailers in South Carolina to remove all three brands.

“We know that it is primarily distributed, that doesn’t mean that that is the absolute only place but primarily distributed in the state through Dollar Tree. They have visited all of more than 130 Dollar Tree stores in the state and made sure that somewhere between 10-15 stores that they did identify that were selling the product that those were removed from the shelves,” said Dr. Traxler.

DHEC had also notified the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, which is in charge of wholesale distribution.

“I can’t say for certain that there is not a single pouch lurking in a store shelf somewhere unknowingly, but our team as well as the Department of Agriculture and Dollar Tree has been very good about working with us to make sure that these aren’t being sold,” said Dr. Traxler.

DHEC said children with lead poisoning often have zero symptoms but exposure can be confirmed with a blood test.

If a child is showing symptoms, DHEC said there are signs to look for.

“That can be things like abdominal pain, constipation and also things like irritability. Long term exposure to elevated blood levels in the blood in children as well as to women who are pregnant and breastfeeding can lead to those young children to having their developmental delays especially as it applies to the brain and nervous system,” said Dr. Traxler.

DHEC recommends families to contact their primary health care provider to set up a blood test if they suspect their child is sick from lead poisoning.