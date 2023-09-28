(WSPA) – Three men were sentenced to federal prison for their part in a shootout during an attempted drug robbery in a Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport parking garage.

21-year-old Dequadry Kendrick Razor of Columbia was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and possessing and discharging firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

23-year-old Jaondre Zidarius Collier and 21-year-old Tyree Laquan Smith each pleaded guilty to drug and gun crimes.

Collier was sentenced to 68 months in prison while Smith was sentenced to two years in prison.

The shooting happened January 25, 2022 after two men, including Smith, flew into GSP Airport from Los Angeles carrying about 50 pounds of marijuana in two suitcases, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney said Collier and his girlfriend flew into Charlotte then drove to GSP to pick up Smith and the other person.

Prosecutors said Razor and another person were sitting in a car waiting to rob the drug traffickers.

Collier, Smith and others were transferring marijuana between vehicles in the parking garage when Razor and another person rushed in and a gunfight broke out, the U.S. Attorney said.

Multiple vehicles in the garage were hit by gunfire and a bystander was trapped in her vehicle as gunshots were fired over her car.

Razor and another person fled to Columbia where he was later found. Investigators said he had marijuana and two guns, one of which was used in the airport parking garage.

Smith suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in the shootout and was taken to a Spartanburg hospital.

Collier remained at the scene and was found with the suitcases of marijuana and two guns in his vehicle.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Razor and others had successfully robbed marijuana traffickers flying into GSP Airport multiple times.

“The reckless disregard of the public’s safety by these defendants is unconscionable,” said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Columbia Field Office Steve Jensen. “The diligent efforts of all the law enforcement partners have ensured that these individuals are paying the price for their violent acts and drug trafficking into the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said several others have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing in this case.