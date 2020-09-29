3 shot at home on Livingston St. in Asheville

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Bullet Shell Casing Shooting Generic

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police said three people were injured in an overnight shooting in Asheville Tuesday.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunshots on Livingston Street shortly after 2:00am.

Officers said three people were shot in a home along Livingston Street. The victims, two 49-year-olds and a 25-year-old, suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

One victim remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Asheville Police said evidence is pointing to the shooting being an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories