3 shot at home on Livingston St. in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police said three people were injured in an overnight shooting in Asheville Tuesday.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunshots on Livingston Street shortly after 2:00am.

Officers said three people were shot in a home along Livingston Street. The victims, two 49-year-olds and a 25-year-old, suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

One victim remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Asheville Police said evidence is pointing to the shooting being an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.