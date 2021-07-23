3 shot in drive-by shooting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Three people were shot in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the shooting happened on Palisade Street around 9:15pm.

Police said witnesses reported that a large white SUV drove by and shot the victims.

Officers said one victim was shot in the chest and another was shot in the back.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to Spartanburg Medical Center but it is not clear if this is related to the shooting.

