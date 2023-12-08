OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with an ongoing armed robbery investigation in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began on November 12th when they responded to Utica Mill Hill after reports of shots being fired in the area.

Victims of the incident told deputies that they gave an individual money on Gammell Street and that individual then pointed a firearm at them, kept the money and got into a silver Buick.

The victims said they heard a gunshot once they went into a nearby residence.

The sheriff’s office said that based on evidence that was obtained during the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained against 18-year-old Jasean Tyrelle Waters, 18-year-old Rodrickus Demale Williams II and a 17-year-old juvenile.

According to deputies, Waters took money from the victims by use or threat of force while armed with a pistol.

He was arrested on November 25th and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The 17-year-old and Williams were arrested Thursday, Dec 3 in Anderson County by the agency’s sheriff’s office. Both individuals were transferred to Oconee County.

Arrest warrants said Williams possessed a firearm during the commission of the crime,

attempted to cause the death of one of the victims by shooting at him and discharging a firearm

into a dwelling on Gammell Street.

He was charged with attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Deputies said the 17-year-old admitted to being present when the incident occurred. He was charged with accessory before and after the fact of a felony.

All three individuals were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

Waters received a $85,000 bond and Williams has a $610,000 bond. Both 18-year-olds will have to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of their bond if released according to deputies.

The robbery remains under investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.