SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday night following a three-vehicle crash in Spartanburg.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on Old Canaan Road after 8 p.m.

Troopers said a 2013 Mercedes was traveling north when it crossed the center line side swiping one car and hitting another head-on.

Both drivers hit by the Mercedes were taken to the hospital for their injuries according to troopers.

The driver of the Mercedes died.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 35-year-old Pierre Inpong Siharath, of Spartanburg.

A forensic exam has been scheduled for Wednesday.

The crash is being investigated by the SCHP.