GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for three people who robbed a Greenville jewelry store at gunpoint in May.

The armed robbery happened at the Diamonds Choice store on Woodruff Road around 4:30 p.m. on May 17.

Officers said the suspects forced the customers and employees to lie on the floor.

The suspects then used a hammer to break the glass displays and steal jewelry.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.