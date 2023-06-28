Deputies need help identifying three women involved in a shoplifting incident. (Source:Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need help identifying three women who they said stole almost $12,000 worth of makeup and fragrances from Ulta Beauty in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Ulta Beaty in Hartwell Village on Saturday in reference to shoplifting that happened on Thursday, July 22.

During the investigation, three women fill bags with items, left the store, and then returned back inside on multiple occasions.

Deputies believe that one of the women changed her appearance upon entering and reentering the store.

The sheriff’s office learned during the investigation that a white Toyota SUV was seen circling the parking lot of Hartwell Village while the crime was happening.

Ulta Beauty conducted an inventory check of the items that were taken, the

approximate amount of cosmetics and fragrances stolen is $11,968.00, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.