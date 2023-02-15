ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A three-year-old was hit and killed by a vehicle in the parking lot of an Upstate preschool Wednesday morning.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the toddler fell out of the vehicle in the parking lot of Covenant Christian Academy located on Liberty Highway.

The initial investigation revealed the driver ran the child over.

The child was taken to the hospital where they later died. Their identity has not been released.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.