OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from Oconee County Emergency Services are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy.

According to Oconee County Dispatch, they received a call around 10:34 a.m. Friday morning regarding 3-year-old Tristan Gilliam. Tristan walked out of his house on Unity Church Road, near Longcreek Highway and the Holly Springs Community, wearing a t-shirt and a pull-up.

Dispatch said a light blond color dog may be with him and he was reportedly last seen around 30 minutes before he was reported missing.

According to officials, the sheriff’s office drone and a K-9 are being used in the search and alerts have been sent out via the reverse 911 system, Alert Oconee and the Digital Siren app.

Deputies said if anyone sees or locates 3-year-old Tristan Gilliam, call 911 immediately.