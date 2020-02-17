$300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Gaffney

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Check your tickets: A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $300,000 was sold in Gaffney!

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Handy Hut Foodmart on Old Georgia Highway.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Sunday. The ticket holder also “powered-up” the ticket which multiplied the top prize from $100,000 to $300,000.

The winning numbers are: 1 – 15 – 18 – 27 – 38

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The odds of winning $300,000 in Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,606,214.

