GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a $300,00 lottery ticket was sold Wednesday in Greenville.

Officials said the Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold on Nov. 4 at the Bi-Lo #5092, located at 3715 E. North Street in Greenville.

The winning numbers are 1, 2, 7, 22 and 27. The Power-Up number was 3.

The winner will have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

