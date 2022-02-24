RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged after deputies seized 31 farms animals Thursday due to animal cruelty in Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the Rutherford County Animal Control executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Paws Ranch Road in reference to animal cruelty.

During the search warrants, deputies seized 23 horses, 17 goats and one sheep.

The sheriff’s office charged Delores Hanser, 63, with 11 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals, one count of improper burial and two counts of specific animal care requirements.

All the animals where sent to different rescues and foster homes until a court decision is decided.

Hanser was given a $10,000 bond.