HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37 people in a four-day operation that resulted in seizures of methamphetamine, fentanyl, opioids and cocaine.
Deputies said on October 19th, multiple agencies participated in a large-scale operation to target drug traffickers in the community.
Law enforcement made numerous traffic stops, K9 deployments, and searches.
Authorities seized 63 grams of methamphetamine, 112 grams of fentanyl, 2.4 grams of cocaine and 6.8 grams of opioids during the operation.
The following were arrested and charged:
Charles Bryson, Jr:
- Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession
- Trafficking Methamphetamine by Transportation
- Maintaining a Vehicle Controlled Substance
- Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $75,000 bond
Falon Ramey:
- Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III by Possession
- Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III by Transportation
- Conspiracy to Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III by Transportation
- Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $500,000 bond.
Tori Morton
- Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III by Transportation
- Conspiracy to Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III by Transportation
- Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $50,000 bond.
Joseph Grier
- Trafficking of Schedule III Controlled Substance by Possession
- Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $75,000 bond.
Jacquelyn Stewart
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $20,000 bond.
Chris Elliot
- Trafficking of Opium or Heroin Level III by Possession
- Trafficking of Opium or Heroin Level III by Transportation
- Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with an $80,000 bond.
Robert Cody
- PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession of Cocaine
- Resist, Obstruct, and Delay
- Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond
Brooklyn Queen
- PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession of Cocaine
- Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $10,000 bond.
James Arch
- Trafficking Opium or Heroin Transportation
- Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $75,000 bond.
Lori Cantrell-Nofsinger
- Trafficking Opium or Heroin by Possession
- Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $75,000 bond.
Jenny Ramsey
- PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $10,000 bond.
Nathan Warren
- PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $10,000 bond.
Melissa Daggy
- PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession of Schedule II Controlled substance
- Aid and Abet DWLR
- Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $25,000 bond.
Shawn Shoemaker
- Felony Aid and Abet
- DWLR
- Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $5,000 bond.
Anyone with information regarding drug trafficking should contact Haywood County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers at (877) 922-7463.