GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – This weekend marks the 37th anniversary of the Greenville Greek Festival.

The festival is set to begin this Friday at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church located on North Academy Street. The festival will feature a lot of great food, along with folk dancing and shopping.

The festival will be held on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday, the festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit Greekforaday.com.