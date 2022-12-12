GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – 77 decorated trees are on display as Bon Secours St. Francis Health introduces the 37th annual Festival of Trees annual holiday event.

The event is held to help fund a new mobile mammography coach bus, a breast cancer screening center on wheels.

“The Festival of Trees is a holiday tradition in Greenville that has made a lasting impact on our community, and it continues to bring a warm feeling to all who see this winter wonderland at the downtown hotels,” said Erik Whaley, president of the St. Francis Foundation. “Children who first viewed these trees 37 years ago are now bringing their children to kick off their Christmas season.”

The trees line the entranceway of three hotels in downtown Greenville this year: the Courtyard Marriott Downtown, the Embassy Suites by Hilton – Riverplace, and the Hyatt Regency Greenville.

Each year companies, schools, and other organizations across the Upstate sponsor a tree that then is decorated by volunteers. Over the years, these sponsorships have raised $2 million that have directly benefitted the health system’s various programs and departments. Project SEARCH, the Level II Special Care Nursery at St. Francis Eastside Hospital, and Open Arms Hospice are just a few of the programs that have previously received funding from this annual holiday event.

The money coming from the event will help support a second mammography unit.

The mobile unit offers screening mammograms throughout the community, increasing access to care by removing transportation barriers for women in Greenville, Anderson, Pickens, and Oconee Counties. The current mobile unit is on the road five to six days a week, offering the latest 3D tomosynthesis technology.

The 2022 Bon Secours St. Francis Festival of Trees will run through Monday, December 26.