39th annual Fall For Greenville to be held virtually October 9-11

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – The 39th annual Fall For Greenville will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19.

This year’s event, which will include virtual concerts and cooking demonstrations, will be held from October 9-11.

The event is typically one of the largest street festivals in the southeast, according to organizers.

Below is the virtual line up:

Friday, October 9

6 p.m. – Chef Bevins with US Foods Culinary Demonstration

Chef Bevins with US Foods Culinary Demonstration 7 p.m. – My Girl My Whiskey & Me

My Girl My Whiskey & Me 8 p.m. – Nikki Lane

Saturday, October 10

Noon – Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream ”How to Make Fudge” Demonstration

Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream ”How to Make Fudge” Demonstration 4 p.m. – KW Beverage Virtual Happy Hour featuring Brewery 85, Catawba Brewing, Bold Rock Cidery, New Belgium Brewing, Steel Hands Brewing, Wicked Weed and Palmetto Brewing

KW Beverage Virtual Happy Hour featuring Brewery 85, Catawba Brewing, Bold Rock Cidery, New Belgium Brewing, Steel Hands Brewing, Wicked Weed and Palmetto Brewing 5 p.m. – Chef Martin with US Foods BBQ Demonstration

Chef Martin with US Foods BBQ Demonstration 6 p.m. – Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues

Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues 7:30 p.m. – Q&A with Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues

Sunday, October 11

11 a.m. – In the Kitchen with Chef Freidank from Table 301 Catering & Kitchen

In the Kitchen with Chef Freidank from Table 301 Catering & Kitchen Noon – Greenville Jazz Collective

Greenville Jazz Collective 4 p.m. – Chef Leamons with US Foods, “Fall for Favorites” Culinary Demonstration

Chef Leamons with US Foods, “Fall for Favorites” Culinary Demonstration 5 p.m. – Sharon Jones Tribute Band

Viewers can livestream the Virtual Experience offerings on the Bank of America Fall for

Greenville Facebook page and the City of Greenville Events and Cultural

Affairs Instagram page.

Along with the virtual line up, there will be A Taste of Our Town Digital Discount Book, which features 35 local restaurants and over 40 discounts. The digistal discount books are $20 each and the discounts will be valid through Feb. 28, 2021.

People who use their digital discount books at more than half of the participating restaurants will be entered into a 2021 festival weekend grand prize giveaway. The winner will receive two festival t-shirts and $100 in Taste Tickets, parking vouchers and one night’s stay at the AC Hotel in Greenville for the 2021 festival, according to the City of Greenville.

Festival t-shirts will be available for purchase through Oct. 15.

For more information about the event, click here.